Over the past several months, pop sensation Tayor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have grown deeply in their relationship, and now it seems like the two of them are feeling a lot of pressure to take the next step and get engaged. And it does not sound like Kelce is necessarily handling that pressure well.

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship timeline began when Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023. A couple of weeks later, Kelce revealed on his New Heights podcast that he tried unsuccessfully to give a friendship bracelet and his phone number to Swift. After a few months of rumors, Kelce confirmed the budding relationship on his podcast, and Swift attended one of his games, beginning the public portion of their relationship.

Now after several months of dating, the two have been constantly hit with questions about potential engagement – and it doesn’t sound like they are all that happy about it.

According to an inside source from OK! Magazine, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are growing frustrated from the pressure they’re receiving from family and friends regarding their future together.

“The constant questioning from friends and family is starting to really get them down,” the source told OK! Magazine. “Not a day goes by they don’t get hit with gentle hints and questions.”

And it sounds like Kelce has been particularly impacted by this pressure as the source said that he “withdraws” from Swift as a result of the pressure.

“The social media and fan chatter about an engagement is bad enough, but he also gets questions from friends and the more he’s pressured, the more he withdraws,” the source said.

The two have clearly formed a strong bond, and it sure sound like Swift is ready to get married. But it seems like it’s a bit of a tough situation for Kelce, even though he claims that he is happier than ever. And it does not seem like he is planning to pop the question anytime soon.

[OK! Magazine]