Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The WNBA draft was held on Monday night, and it should’ve come as no surprise who was selected with the first overall pick. Paige Bueckers out of the University of Connecticut is now a member of the Dallas Wings, who retooled this offseason and expect to compete for championships the moment Bueckers lands in Dallas.

After being selected, Bueckers was interviewed by sports journalist Taylor Rooks and shed light on what her expectations are entering her rookie season in the W.

“A whole lot of assists,” Bueckers said of what she expects sharing the backcourt with Arike Ogunbowale, according to Athlon Sports. “She’s a shot creator.

“I don’t even need to do much on the floor. But to be able to get her easier shots, to make the floor more spread, more open, I’m excited for the future.”

Paige will enter her rookie campaign knowing what it takes to go the distance and win at the highest levels of the sport, as she is fresh off a national championship win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

However, Bueckers admitted that the title win still hasn’t fully set in.

“It’s so surreal. It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” Bueckers said of the Huskies’ national championship, per the NY Times. “It’s like working on good fumes right now,” she said. “You’re so amped up and so excited based on what just happened.”

It’ll be must-see television to watch Bueckers and the Wings go toe-to-toe with the other young stars of the WNBA, such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, this summer.