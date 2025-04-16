Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh mentioned at the annual league meetings in Tampa that the franchise was hopeful to get star running back Derrick Henry secured to an extension, after Henry’s presence opened up things for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the offense last season.

While no deal has been made yet, the situation surrounding Henry’s extension, or lack thereof, was brought up again on Tuesday.

Per Pro Football Talk, Henry is playing under a two-year deal that will pay him a salary of $6 million in 2025, which he signed in 2024. This would be a steal for the Ravens.

Last season, Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season with the Ravens, which allowed Jackson to have his best season as a passer in his professional career.

However, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta doesn’t seem to be overly focused on getting an extension done with Henry imminently.

“We have a lot of different balls in the air right now,” DeCosta said, via The Athletic. “That’s probably what I would say on that. I’m not going to talk about what we’re doing, or what we’re not doing, behind the scenes business-wise with these guys.”

DeCosta also addressed some of the uncertainty surrounding star tight end Mark Andrews and his future with the organization.

“I never know what’s going to happen, and I would never want to say this or that,” DeCosta said. “But I can tell you this: Mark Andrews is a warrior and he’s played his butt off for us and his competitiveness, his talent, his attitude, his leadership is so valued here and he’s a great player. We’re in the business of keeping as many great players as we can.”

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are looking to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in Jackson’s career, but if they’re serious, they may have to shell out to keep some of their stars happy.