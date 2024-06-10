Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce have been growing in their relationship over the past several months, but it sounds like they’re struggling with the constant questions about when they’re planning to take the next step.

According to a report from OK! Magazine, the power couple is facing a particularly brutal situation as they are constantly badgered with questions about their future from friends and family.

“The constant questioning from friends and family is starting to really get them down,” a source told OK! Magazine. “Not a day goes by they don’t get hit with gentle hints and questions.”

According to the source, Kelce has been prone to withdrawing as a result of the constant questions.

“The social media and fan chatter about an engagement is bad enough, but he also gets questions from friends and the more he’s pressured, the more he withdraws,” the source told the magazine.

Swift, meanwhile, seems to be taking a patient approach.

“Her friends bring it up all the time, and she’s ordered them to stop mentioning it. The constant questions are not helping. She’s a hundred percent sure that Travis is The One, and she’s just hoping the proposal happens soon, because she wants to get on with the next stage of their lives,” the source explained.

It will certainly be interesting to see what their future holds, but it sounds like they’re facing a lot of pressure.

[OK! Magazine]