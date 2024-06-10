Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has only been dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce for a few months, but it sounds like she has already decided that he is the one that she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

According to an inside source from OK! Magazine, Taylor Swift is “a hundred percent sure” that she wants to marry Travis Kelce and is hoping for him to propose at some point in the near future so that the two of them can “get on with the next stage of their lives.”

“Her friends bring it up all the time, and she’s ordered them to stop mentioning it. The constant questions are not helping. She’s a hundred percent sure that Travis is The One, and she’s just hoping the proposal happens soon, because she wants to get on with the next stage of their lives,” the source told OK! Magazine.

The couple has not had a chance to spend quite as much time together in recent weeks as Kelce has been preparing for the upcoming NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs while Swift is in the midst of her Eras Tour in Europe. Still, it’s clear they have formed a strong relationship and it sounds like Swift is ready to take the next step.

[OK! Magazine]