The Miami Dolphins raised many eyebrows around the NFL on Tuesday morning when news broke that they were working with cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s representation on finding a trade partner for the star cornerback just one offseason after extending him.

This move isn’t coming due to a trade request from Ramsey, according to Dolphins manager Chris Grier, but because it’s the best move for both Ramsey and the team.

“I will say, these decisions aren’t done quickly and they’re not taken lightly because we’ve spent a lot of time this offseason working through this, talking through things,” Grier said, per Pro Football Talk.

“At the end of the day, Jalen did not ask for a trade. So, we went through the process and just felt that after numerous conversations and then talking last week with Jalen and his agent, that it was best to move forward. And [it’s the] best interest of the Miami Dolphins and for Jalen Ramsey.”

Many thought this was an indication that Miami, which failed to reach the playoffs last year, was gearing up for a rebuild. However, Grier is pushing back on the idea that the Dolphins don’t plan on being competitive.

“We have a lot of really good football players on this roster still at some places that impact games, so that word has not been used at all. Our goal is to win, win this year and keep winning for sustained success in the future.”

Grier says that he feels pressure to win this season, but that it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

“I feel pressure every year to win,” Grier said. “If you don’t have pressure and want to win each year, then we’re in the wrong business. We know what it is. We went to the playoffs two years and people liked some of the stuff we did, and then last year, we struggled early and couldn’t get out of it and now everybody wants us all fired.

“So you understand what’s going on. You feel the pressure, but you don’t let it drive you. You do your job to the best of your ability and work with guys, and you have to work under pressure. So for me, it’s just doing the best job we can and making good, smart decisions for the Miami Dolphins.”