Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson (21) wipes sweat from his face before the Gators took on the Bulldogs at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 28, 2023. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Former Florida Gators standout Desmond Watson, who was a defensive lineman for the Gators, could be the heaviest player ever drafted, weighing in at 464 pounds at Florida’s Pro Day, 84 pounds heavier than the heaviest player in the NFL last season.

It’s also 54 pounds heavier than former tackle Aaron Gibson, who is thought to be the heaviest player in league history, per Pro Football Talk. However, heaviest in league history isn’t a title Watson is looking to claim.

To get his weight under control, Watson has made changes to his diet and training routine.

“It’s been like my same problem — not problem, but my same concern — throughout college,” Watson said. “I’m getting more in-depth, getting a better grasp of the things I need to do to be successful at the next level. It’s been interesting. I’ve learned a lot about myself in this process.”

He discussed the importance of staying in his car and avoiding temptations when driving places.

“Stopping while driving,” Watson said, according to FOX Sports. “My biggest thing is keep going, get to where I need to get. There are stores and a lot of temptations. That’s helped me immensely: Don’t go inside the gas station. Pay at the pump.

“Because inside, it’s snacks and all types of things like that. Don’t pull over. If you’re on the highway, stay on the highway until you get where you’ve got to go.”

Watson was honest with how he needs to view things.

“People have taught me to look at it like another addiction. It’s not drugs, but it’s addicting, whether that’s gaming, drugs, alcohol. I think this is my vice. I’m just trying to get a hold of it. Just like drugs can kill you, this can do the same thing. I’m trying to change my life.”

Hopefully, Watson is able to overcome this and have a lengthy NFL career.