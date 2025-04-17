Syndication: Florida Times-Union

The New York Giants are starting fresh after moving on from the Daniel Jones era last season. Earlier this offseason, the Giants signed former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson and the Giants are hopeful of being competitive, but it’s going to be an uphill battle after finishing poorly enough last season to earn the third overall pick in next week’s NFL draft.

Per Pro Football Talk, the betting markets are indicating that the Giants and general manager Joe Schoen will select the electric pass rusher Abdul Carter out of Penn State.

Schoen said that the Giants still have to have their final medical meeting on this class of prospects, but that the franchise is comfortable with Carter’s health following a meeting with him last week.

Schoen also indicated that he doesn’t think there’s a problem with selecting a player at a position where a team is already strong.

“Everybody watched the Super Bowl, right? Philly rushed with how many, four the whole game? That’s one way to do it,” Schoen said. “If you think about any of these players that may or may not be in the mix, as a unique player like him that played off the ball for two years and has only played one season off the edge and had a really good season.

“You’ve got Kayvon, and you’ve got Burns, you’ve got Dex inside. It gives you a lot of options. He’s a versatile player. He’s young, just 21 years old, and an exciting player to watch. Yeah, you can’t have enough pass rushers.”

Fans will probably prefer the Giants to draft a young quarterback, but it’s hard to argue against Schoen’s points.