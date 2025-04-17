Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation is fluid heading into the 2025 season, with Deshaun Watson’s status for next season still being uncertain after suffering a setback while recovering from the Achilles injury that ended his season last year.

The Browns may draft a quarterback with the second overall pick in next week’s draft, but even if they don’t, they have options.

Earlier this offseason, the Browns traded with the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has not been shy about his intentions to be the starter for the Browns.

“That’s the plan, man. I’m not going there to hang out. I want to go play. I’m excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time,” Pickett said about being the starter, per The Comeback.

The Browns also signed former Super Bowl Champion Joe Flacco this offseason, although the veteran is taking a more laid-back approach to the starting job.

“I don’t think there’s any expectation of exactly who’s gonna be the starting quarterback,” Flacco said, according to Pro Football Talk. “So, you know, I’m excited to get in that room and go show that I have a lot of football ahead of me and kind of become part of the team and do my best to prove all those things.

“Just like you always would when you kind of come into a new situation and wanna be the guy.

“I love football,” Flacco said. “I still feel like I can do it at a high level. And . . . I don’t have regrets in my life. This is one of those things, like if I still feel like I can do it and somebody else still feels like I can do it enough to be a chance, well, this probably would be something I would regret not doing.

“And then also, I have five kids at home and I’ve got to get away from them, you know, a little bit.”

It’ll be fascinating to see how the Browns try to end their quarterback curse this season.