Mike Williams’ time as a member of the New York Jets was largely forgettable.

But if there was one moment that stood out, it was Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers blaming the former Clemson star for running the wrong route on a game-clinching interception during a loss to the Buffalo Bills in October.

After being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline, Williams made his debut with his new team on Sunday, catching a 32-yard touchdown in the Steelers’ 28-27 victory over the Washington Commanders. Taking to social media, Williams made it clear he didn’t forget the previous criticism he received from Rodgers, posting a series of pictures of his first touchdown with Pittsburgh to Instagram alongside the caption #RedLine.

The use of the #RedLine caption seemed to be an obvious reference to Rodgers’ comments about the route he ran against the Bills last month.

“There’s two verticals, Allen (Lazard)’s down the seam, and Mike’s down the red line,” Rodgers told reporters after the game, according to the New York Post. “So, I’m throwing a no-look to the red line. When I peak my eyes back there Mike’s running an in-breaker… it’s gotta be down the red line.”

Despite his underwhelming stint with the Jets, Williams now appears to be in a better place, with the Steelers moving to 7-2 on the season following Sunday’s win. Meanwhile, New York’s disappointing 2024 continued with the Jets falling to 3-7 with a 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

