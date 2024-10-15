Syndication: The Record

The New York Jets lost an important divisional game to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

The loss dropped New York to 2-4 and scrambling for answers. The loss was especially crushing because an interception cost them an enormous opportunity late in the game.

Typically, quarterbacks show grace in the face of costly turnovers and take responsibility for mistakes rather than throwing teammates under the bus. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken a different route.

“It was two verticals,” Rodgers said of the play where the interception occurred on an attempted pass to receiver Mike Williams, via Pro Football Talk.

“Allen [Lazard is] down the seam, Mike’s down the red line. So I’m looking at Allen, he puts his hand up, three guys go with him. So I’m throwing a no-look to the red line. And when I just peek my eyes back there, he’s running an in-breaker. So. Um, it’s gotta be down the red line.”

A reporter asked if Rodgers threw the ball expecting Willimas to come back to it.

“No, I was throwing to the red line,” Rodgers responded. “But when I got to about here [gesturing with his arm], I realized he was running an in-breaker. So I had to kind of adjust it a little bit. But the play is two guys vertical, one guy down the seam, one guy in the red line.”

Those who have followed Rodgers’ career won’t be surprised by his immaturity in handling the situation, but it’s shocking to see him still behaving this way at his advanced age.

