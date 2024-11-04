Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors had an eventful evening on Saturday night. The Raptors retired Vince Carter’s jersey, the franchise’s first jersey retirement.

The team’s global ambassador, rapper/singer Drake was in attendance for the event in his usual courtside seat. At one point Drake even joined the local broadcast.

It was then that the superstar noticed the broadcast cameras had panned to fellow Canadian pop star Jessies Reyez. Drake was astounded by Reyez’s beauty and made it clear over the broadcast.

Drake asked the TSN cameramen to zoom in on Jessie Reyez and then said “cause she’s a 20/10 tonight” pic.twitter.com/mE2jEmf5Wm — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) November 3, 2024

Fans reacted to everything on social media.

“Drake you ain’t fooling nobody you know she too old for you,” one fan added.

“But bro She’s sitting with a man Have some respect smh,” one fan added.

“If the people knew what this girl had to Go through by the hands of the ovo man’s y’all would all be cringing at this just like I am,” one fan added.

“What is drakes obsession with hitting on girls who are gonna reject him cuz they got a man already?” one fan wanted to know.

“This is the exact definition of unraveling,” one fan added.

“This guy stinks man,” one fan added.

Drake’s public image isn’t great after his public spat with rapper Kendrick Lamar over the summer, and this isn’t the sort of thing that’s going to help it.