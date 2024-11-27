Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has done an excellent job of helping Sam Darnold turn his career around and potentially make it so he can now go on and start in the NFL for years to come. And after seeing this, one high-profile veteran quarterback has opted to join the team as well.

The New York Giants recently parted ways with Daniel Jones after starting for the organization for six seasons in favor of Tommy Devito.

Things didn’t exactly end as Jones would have liked in New York, winning just two games as the starter in New York before ultimately losing his job.

That being said, his tenure in New York did have some bright spots, particularly when Jones helped lead the team to the postseason just two years ago.

This led to Jones having a number of potential suitors once being let go by the Giants. Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Baltimore Ravens have been linked to Jones in the past few days.

Ultimately, Jones tested his luck under Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota, agreeing to a deal where he will start on the practice squad with the team according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

O’Connell does have a reputation as a bit of a quarterback whisperer thanks to his efforts in turning around Darnold’s career. And now, Daniel Jones will be his next project to potentially transform his career.

Only time will tell whether Jones even sees the field as a member of the Vikings. The team of course still has Darnold and 2023 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy coming back from injury next season.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

The move makes sense on paper for the Vikings considering they find themselves firmly in the mix for an NFC playoff spot. If anything does happen to Darnold down the stretch of this season, they now have a backup quarterback who has proven himself on the highest level.

The Vikings next play at home against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13. So it will be worth monitoring whether Jones potentially gets added to the active roster ahead of that game.

[Ian Rapoport on X]