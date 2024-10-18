Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past several weeks, there have been a lot of rumors and speculation suggesting that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be dealing with some struggles in their relationship, especially after a fake contract surfaced that predicted their breakup. But it does not sound like that is actually the case.

Last month, a fake “contract” between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift surfaced, suggesting that their relationship was fake and created just for public relations purposes and was set to end on Sept. 28. The validity of the document was quickly shot down, but the effects have lingered with rumors and speculation.





Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.



However, according to an inside source from Life and Style magazine, Taylor and Travis “are doing just fine” despite the fake contract that surfaced last month and more horrible reports about their relationship status.

“The chatter about a supposed breakup contract was something they took in stride and immediately dismissed as totally ridiculous,” the source told Life and Style. “They’re not paying attention to the rumors.”

When Taylor skipped two Kansas City Chiefs games last month, that added to the speculation.

There were some reports that Swift chose to skip the games as a result of Kelce’s struggles on the field which were putting a strain on their relationship.

But it does not sound like that was actually the case, either.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Taylor was rehearsing for the next leg of her tour, plus there was some concern over security at stadiums,” the insider said. “It was by no means a reflection of where they are with their romance, which is still totally rock solid.”

Taylor seemed to dispel any rumors of relational issues when she attended the most recent Kansas City Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints. The couple was then seen on a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in New York before attending Game 1 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.

Needless to say, it seems like they’re doing just fine as a couple.

“Taylor and Travis are the real deal,” the source said. “Everyone in their world knows that.”

Still, it’s unlikely that will stop all the speculation – that’s just what happens when you’re a couple this famous.

[Life and Style]