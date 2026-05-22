Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers and superstar forward LeBron James were unceremoniously swept in their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a recent episode of his Mind the Game podcast, James was frank about why the Lakers couldn’t keep up with the reigning NBA champions.

“We were not outworked, they didn’t out-physical us, they didn’t outsmart us,” James said. “I feel like we were just out-talented by OKC. They just possess so much more talent.”

“At the end of the day, we failed in talent,” James said. “OKC just possessed so much more talent than us. You can tip your cap to them, obviously, in understanding that. But you can’t get caught up in that, especially when you know you were undermanned.”

As for what’s next, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is still working that out.

“But like, I haven’t even really got to that point. I haven’t even taken my family vacation yet, which is going to happen after Memorial Day. That’s kind of the thing at the forefront of my mind. But I think at some point in June, late June, as July rolls around — free agency starts to get going and as July rolls around and maybe into August, we’ll start to kind of get a feel of what my future may look like.”

If he does return to the NBA, you can expect James to compete with one goal in mind: winning his fifth NBA title.

“I have the passion and the admiration to hoist a Larry O’Brien Trophy up every single year,” he told his co-host, Steve Nash.