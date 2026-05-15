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The Indianapolis Colts named Daniel Jones the starter over Anthony Richardson Sr. heading into last season after a camp battle, and it proved to be a prudent decision. The Colts boasted one of the top offenses in the league before Jones went down with an Achilles injury.

Jones is cemented as the starter heading into this season, and Richardson has requested a trade, but in the meantime, he plans on making the most of every rep he takes as a member of the Colts

“The Colts are still giving me a chance to go out there and work, work hard and potentially get on the field,” Richardson said, according to the Indianapolis Star. “Glad to be able to stay in the NFL and put the work in. Just showing up at OTAs, it was a blessing in disguise for me, because I just wanted to work and they allowed me to do that so I’m thankful for that.”

The fourth overall pick in the 2024 draft declined to get into any specifics regarding the future of his career.

“If I don’t put that work in to be a better player then I won’t be in the NFL,” he said. “I just want to work hard and constantly think about my opportunity that I have now and try to take advantage of it.”

It’ll be interesting to see what sideline he opens the season on.