It’s been a horrible past couple of weeks for Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce as he has struggled to put up the big stats that he has become accustomed to, sparking widespread criticism with some blaming his relationship with Taylor Swift. And now, it seems like we know her reaction to all of the negative attention.

Through the first three games of the season, Travis Kelce totaled just eight catches for 69 yards and no touchdown. Given that he typically puts up better numbers than that in a single game, his struggles sparked criticism as several prominent media members questioned his dedication to the game and his physical fitness as a result of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

It seems that this criticism did not go unnoticed by his pop star girlfriend, and she had a pretty clear reaction: stay away from Chiefs games.

Amid Kelce’s struggles, Taylor Swift was absent from the crowd for the past two weeks, and it sounds like there’s a good reason for that.

According to a report from the U.S. Sun, Swift opted not to attend the games in order to shield Kelce from any further criticism.

“Taylor wants to keep it low key to protect Travis from possible extra criticism,” an inside source told The U.S. Sun.

“She loves him and knows that he will bounce back, but she is ready to skip some games so he doesn’t have to deal with more pressure.”

Heading into Sunday’s game against the Chargers, it had been the worst start of Kelce’s entire career. And it sounds like Swift wanted to help by not attending the games.

“This rough patch for Travis on the field is something that she wants to help with him, even if it’s not coming to some games,” the source said. “Taylor and Travis talked the day before the game in Los Angeles, and she decided not to make it so as not to bring any unnecessary attention.”

“There is an extra spotlight on him because of his poor performances on the field and the criticism received since the start of the season,” the source continued.

“They are confident he will bounce back.”

Kelce did bounce back during the game against the Chargers, catching seven passes for 83 yards. We’ll have to see whether or not that means that Swift will be back in the stands this week.

