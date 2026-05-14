Mar 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers logo on the hardwood court against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, Sixers managing partner Josh Harris announced, following the team’s sweep at the hands of the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Daryl personally and professionally, and I’m grateful for his contributions over the last six seasons,” Harris said, per ESPN. “After speaking with Daryl, we determined that it was time for a fresh start.”

President of Sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Bob Myers, will lead the search for Morey’s replacement.

“I know how much the 76ers mean to the City of Philadelphia, and it’s important we find the right leader to shape the future of this team,” Myers said in the statement. “The process will start immediately, and we will be thorough and deliberate in our evaluations. I believe this is a destination for top talent across the league and look forward to solidifying our infrastructure moving forward.”

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, who is 116-130 in three seasons, will remain in his role.

“To our fans, your frustration and disappointment are understandable and warranted,” Harris said. “We have fallen well short of our own expectations and failed to deliver in the way this city deserves. That bothers me deeply and I have confidence in Bob to establish a path forward for our franchise.”