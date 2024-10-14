Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have now been dating for over a year, but it sounds like the couple is facing some very real struggles.

According to a report from Radar Online, the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is now at a “breaking point” as Kelce has struggled on the field and critics have blamed his romance with the pop star.

“The last thing Travis ever wants to do is let his team down, and lately that’s what was happening,” an inside source told Radar Online.

“It didn’t help that everyone from Chiefs fans to sports commentators are saying he’s out of shape and it’s all Taylor’s fault. The Swifties are the ones defending him!”

Radar Online went on to report that Kelce has placed his relationship with Taylor Swift “on the back burner” as he struggles to get back to his usual self on the football field while she prepares to resume her Eras Tour.

“He’s setting records for the wrong reasons. The last thing Travis wants is for people to blame Taylor for what he does on the football field. Did they forget when he won a Super Bowl while he was dating her?” the source said.

The Chiefs were off this week, but they will return next week with a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

We’ll have to see whether or not the celebrity couple can get through this difficult spot in their relationship.

[Radar Online]