Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have Steve Kerr as their head coach, but he knows that things need to change to get the Warriors back into championship contention.

“I know I have to be better,” Kerr said after signing his recent extension, according to ESPN. “I didn’t have a great coaching year.”

Kerr said that he plans on reining things in moving forward.

“We got a little too loose,” he said. “Literally loose with the ball. But because of our age, because of our injuries, we spent a lot of time resting. So I’ve got to tighten the ship up next year.”

As part of managing the Warriors’ age, he said he is willing to commit to giving a rookie an extended run, something he has been hesitant to do in recent seasons.

“I’ve talked to Mike. I don’t know the draft, but he feels really strongly we’re going to get a good player. It could be a 19-year-old and it could be someone older. … That guy has to play. He’s got to earn it. But we’re committed to the development of our young players.”

As for General Manager Mike Dunleavy, he doesn’t believe a roster overhaul is needed to get the team back to the playoffs.

“This isn’t about the roster frankly,” Dunleavy said. “This year, I don’t think we came up short because of the talent on the roster. It was injuries and things we can control. Do we need to get better rosterwise? I think so. But we didn’t get to a point where we played a team that the roster was better than ours.”