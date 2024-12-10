Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have now been dating for well over a year, and it sounds like their relationship is getting quite serious.

According to a recent report from People Magazine, things between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are getting “serious” as her Eras Tour comes to a close.

“Things with Travis are serious. He makes her very happy. They are great together,” a source close to the couple told People Magazine.

“Travis is a great guy. He’s a very real person, kind and a gentleman. It’s obvious that he loves Taylor,” the source said.

This comes after quite a few negative stories have surfaced about the power couple.

Taylor was reportedly not happy at Kelce speaking openly about their physical relationship on his podcast, and the couple was put through a significant test after a fake contract suggested that their relationship was simply a PR move.

But it seems like the two are doing quite well, despite the negative headlines, leading to a lot of reactions from fans in the comments of the story.

“People have been saying this isn’t real and that it will never go any further, back when she came to that very first game. Looks like they were wrong!” one person commented.

“I agree! All the horrific things going on in this world today. Yet people still need to complain even when it’s something positive. I can’t wait to see them get married!” someone else wrote.

“He’s not in love! He’s in love with the spotlight and all the publicity! This relationship will never go any further,” another person speculated.

“Yes. Very Happy For Them,” someone else wrote in a post on X.

“They are obviously very happy!! It’s very real and not at all fake!!” someone else said on X.

“So happy for Taylor and Travis,” another person added.

Taylor officially wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour on Sunday night. And now that she has a lot of time off, it seems like she’ll have a lot of time to spend with Travis.

[People]