Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

There has been a lot of speculation about the relationship status of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce over the past few weeks, but Taylor seems to have shut that down with an announcement this week.

Last month, a fake PR contract surfaced suggesting that the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was fake and was scheduled to end on Sept. 28. That, coupled with the fact that Swift has not attended the past two Kansas City Chiefs games sparked speculation that the two of them had broken up.

But Taylor seemingly shut that talk down this week.

On Oct. 3 – which just so happened to be National Boyfriend’s Day – Taylor Swift launched her newest merchandise collection for her latest album The Tortured Poets Department. And that collection featured a not-so-subtle nod to her ongoing relationship with Travis Kelce.

The new collection of merch includes a collection of sweatsuits that have been named “The Greatest in the League Collection.” This is a reference to her song “The Alchemy” which is widely presumed to have been written about her relationship with Kelce.

The lyrics to the song include a line that reads “…they said there was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league; where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.”

Needless to say, this is a pretty firm response to all the talk and speculation about their relationship status.

It’s a perfect way for Swift to shut down the rumors.

