Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is prone to say whatever is on his mind, and it sounds like that got him into a little bit of trouble with his girlfriend Taylor Swift recently.

During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the two brothers took a call from a listener who shared that he and his wife were “going through a dry spell” in the bedroom.

While answering the question, Travis gave a little too much away about his physical relationship with Taylor Swift.

“I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s (like),” Travis said on the podcast, indicating that he has never had a “dry spell” with Taylor Swift in the bedroom.

But according to a report from Radar Online, Taylor was not happy about these comments.

“Word is, she was appalled by his comments. She was already tiring of his potty mouth, and now this. There’s no doubt it’s caused major strain in the relationship,” an insider source told Radar Online.

The source went on to claim that the comments were a “terrible look” for the pop sensation and her personal brand.

“It’s a terrible look for Taylor, whose brand is built on her being squeaky-clean and empowered,” the source continued.

The source went on to suggest that Kelce is “staining” her reputation.

“The feeling is that Taylor needs to take a look at this guy and ask herself, ‘is he worth staining your reputation and losing your incredible fans over?'” the insider concluded.

Clearly, she was not pleased with her boyfriend’s antics.

[Radar Online]