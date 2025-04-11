Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have had uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position all off-season. While last season’s opening week starter, Deshaun Watson, is still on the roster and set to earn a massive amount of money for the 2025 season, he is working his way back from an Achilles heel injury that ended his season early in 2024.

A setback in Watson’s recovery process has thrown his status for returning at all during the 2025 campaign in doubt.

Many fans were dismayed earlier this offseason when the Browns traded with the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Kenny Pickett, who Browns fans are well acquainted with from his days in Pittsburgh, where he was drafted and spent two seasons.

Many thought that Cleveland would elect to round out the quarterback room in the draft, and while they still might, in the meantime, the Browns are welcoming a familiar face back to the organization, per one prominent league insider.

“Reunion: the Cleveland Browns and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco reached agreement today on a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $13 million with incentives, his agency (JL Sports) told ESPN. Flacco now will return to Cleveland, where he won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award in 2023.

“Flacco also spoke with the Steelers and Vikings but opted to spend his 18th NFL season with the Browns,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday morning.

Schefter then followed up on his initial report with some interesting tidbit concerning the Bronws and another team at the top of the draft.

“QB intrigue: In the last month, the Browns — who hold the No. 2 pick — have added Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, while the Giants — picking at No. 3 — have brought in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.”

It’ll be interesting to see what these moves from the Browns and New York Giants mean for the quarterbacks at the top of the draft class.