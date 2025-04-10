Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers played musical chairs with the starting quarterback spot last season. Former number one overall pick Bryce Young opened the year as the starter, but after he struggled in the early part of the season, the team turned to veteran Andy Dalton.

Dalton led the Panthers to a win in his first start but struggled after that. When Dalton was forced to miss time due to a wrist injury suffered in a car accident, Young reclaimed the starting role, and thanks to his vastly improved play, didn’t relinquish it for the remainder of the year.

The Panthers were a much-improved team down the home stretch of the season, and now Young is discussing his sophomore campaign in the league.

“Obviously, the same staff and so much on the offensive side is staying the same. So just for us to continue to build and grow, it’s something that we really look forward to,” Young said, according to the Panthers’ official website.