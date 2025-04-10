The Carolina Panthers played musical chairs with the starting quarterback spot last season. Former number one overall pick Bryce Young opened the year as the starter, but after he struggled in the early part of the season, the team turned to veteran Andy Dalton.
Dalton led the Panthers to a win in his first start but struggled after that. When Dalton was forced to miss time due to a wrist injury suffered in a car accident, Young reclaimed the starting role, and thanks to his vastly improved play, didn’t relinquish it for the remainder of the year.
The Panthers were a much-improved team down the home stretch of the season, and now Young is discussing his sophomore campaign in the league.
“Obviously, the same staff and so much on the offensive side is staying the same. So just for us to continue to build and grow, it’s something that we really look forward to,” Young said, according to the Panthers’ official website.
“But also we know that there’s work to be done, and just knowing the work that’s necessary to put in, we are excited about that part too, just to grow and build. So it’s encouraging. I wouldn’t want to be in this with any other group, so we’re all excited for the year.”
Young knows that the strong finish to last season doesn’t mean anything heading into the 2025 season.
“For me, it all resets year by year,” he said. “We’re able to finish on a strong note, which is great, but we’re starting next year 0-0, and it doesn’t carry over. We understand that we have to build off of that stuff; we’re not just entitled to it.
“So, for me, I want to make sure that I’m working just as hard, if not harder, in the offseason, making sure that I have good habits, be as consistent as possible to do all the little things, and we all have that mindset which I’m grateful to be a part of a team like that.”
It’ll be interesting to see how Young and the Panthers can build on last season’s success.