After serving as the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, Aaron Glenn is entering his first season as the head coach of the New York Jets. The modern trend in the NFL seems to be hiring head coaches with a great mind for shcematics, it seems that Glenn is focused on establishing a winning culture.

“To me, it’s a process and I’ve talked to our staff about this,” Glenn said, according to the NY Post. “I’m not here to talk about the playoffs. I’m not here to talk about the Super Bowl when the players first get in.

“To me, it’s the process of actually making it that point. The two things I want to make sure we do first and foremost is establish the culture that we’ve been talking about and try to create a building environment.”

Glenn also elaborated on how the culture would change in the building.

“Culture’s about people,” he said last week. “As we continue to get the right people in the building, the culture’s going to change. That’s something I learned a long time ago. Me sitting up there giving a rah-rah speech that has nothing to do with culture.

Culture is about the people that we bring in the building. I’m not just talking about players. I’m talking about coaches, too. I’m talking about support staff, too. We’re trying to do a really good job of bringing the right people in the building and as we do that the culture will eventually change.”

Glenn also has concrete goals for the offseason, but culture has to be established first.

“Understand what phase one is really about,” Glenn said. “We’re trying to get bigger, faster, stronger, more explosive. That’s the only thing I want the players worrying about at that point. We have a lot of time for scheme.

“We have a lot of time to talk about Super Bowls and playoffs, but right now building a culture and building an environment in that building is the most important thing right now to me.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Glenn can end the Jets’ streak of nine losing seasons.