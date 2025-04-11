Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Former Colorado Buffaloes and reigning Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter is one of the most intriguing NFL draft prospects of all time. Many are calling Hunter the Shoehei Ohtani of football.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers star is a one-of-a-kind talent who both hits and pitches at an elite level, Hunter has top-of-the-line talent as both a wide receiver and a cornerback.

While defensive backs have served as gadget players in certain packages before at the collegiate level, Hutner played both sides of the ball at a volume that we’ve never seen before.

With the draft just over a week away, Hunter is talking about whether he ll be able to play both sides of the ball at he next level as well.

“They want to see how much I can handle, and it’s up to me at this point,” Hunter told the Associated Press. “It’s just me being me.”

Carolina Panthers coach Dan Morgan already feels that Hunter has what it takes to excel on both sides of the ball.

“Travis is obviously an exceptional talent. He can do it all, that’s no secret,” Morgan said. “Yes, he can play both sides of the ball. That’s up to the team to decide that, whatever team that drafts him.”

However, Hunter knows that, ultimately, it comes down to how much his body can handle.

“To be honest, I think I just need to see if my body will allow me to take all of this and continue to take all this,” Hunter said, according to Pro Football Network. “But I do a lot of treatment, so I’m able to keep up with my body and with what I need for my body.”

As of now, Hunter is being projected to land with the Cleveland Browns with the number two overall pick, a team that could use Hunter’s immense talents on both sides of the ball.