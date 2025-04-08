Nov 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the Dallas Cowboys logo at midfield during an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys raised some eyebrows when they traded with the New England Patriots for young quarterback Joe Milton earlier this offseason. Milton served as the third-string quarterback behind Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett for the majority of his rookie season before starting the final game of the season and lighting up the box score in a win over the Tennesee Titans.

Many thought the Patriots would trade Milton to an opportunity where he would have a crack at a starting job, but instead, he landed in Dallas, where he’ll be deeply entrenched behind Dak Prescot on the depth chart.

Now, Milton is opening up about how he feels about landing with the Cowboys, per the team’s official website.

“It was great, it’s a blessing come true,” Milton said about being traded. “That was something that me and my team talked about and was able to get done with the Cowboys, so it’s just a blessing to be here.”

Milton discussed his growth from the beginning to the end of his rookie campaign in the league.

“From my rookie season I grew a lot, football is football at the end of the day, just having fun, enjoying the best thing I can do and that’s going out there and just having fun with it and enjoying my teammates, getting to learn people,” Milton said.

“Here now, I’m a Cowboy now, being able to learn my teammates and get to explore and experience different things with them.”

Milton also elaborated about the opportunity to learn from a star like Prescott.

“It’s great, he’s a great person. This is my second time meeting him, so just being around him I feel the great energy that he brings and just willing and look forward to learn from him and really compete.”

With Prescott struggling to avoid the injury bug over the course of his career, Milton may have the chance to show Cowboys fans what he’s got sooner than anyone anticipated.