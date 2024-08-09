Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

It’s been a wild and tumultuous offseason for the San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk as he has sought either a trade or a long-term deal to stick with the team. This week, it seemed like the team was moving forward with plans to trade the wide receiver, but it sounds like those plans have changed.

Just a few days ago, the Niners were reportedly moving forward with plans to trade the star wide receiver before the season, but it sounds like they have since changed their mind with NFL insider Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reporting that the team has made “renewed effort” to keep him.

“The #49ers have made a renewed effort in recent days to strike a long-term deal with WR Brandon Aiyuk, sources tell me and

@MikeGarafolo. The situation is fluid and other teams, including Pittsburgh, are still in the mix. But a return to SF appears increasingly possible,” Pelissero said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The #49ers have made a renewed effort in recent days to strike a long-term deal with WR Brandon Aiyuk, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The situation is fluid and other teams, including Pittsburgh, are still in the mix. But a return to SF appears increasingly possible. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 9, 2024

Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly “negotiated the framework” for trades that could send Brandon Aiyuk to either the Cleveland Browns or the New England Patriots. Shortly after, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly re-engaged in conversations about a possible trade. But now, it looks like there’s a chance he stays in San Francisco, after all.

We’ll certainly have to see what happens.

[Tom Pelissero]