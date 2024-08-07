Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to the San Francisco 49ers’ willingness to trade star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, the Pittsburgh Steelers appeared to be on the outside looking in.

That, however, no longer seems to be the case, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that the Steelers and 49ers have reengaged in trade talks regarding the 2023 second-team All- Pro selection.

“Steelers and 49ers re-engaged in conversations mid-day today regarding Brandon Aiyuk, per league sources,” Schefter wrote. “As of Monday night, the 49ers-Steelers talks stalled. But there have been further conversations today in an ever-fluid situation that still involves other teams as well.”

Steelers and 49ers re-engaged in conversations mid-day today regarding Brandon Aiyuk, per league sources. As of Monday night, the 49ers-Steelers talks stalled. But there have been further conversations today in an ever-fluid situation that still involves other teams as well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2024

Those other teams appear to be the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, with NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reporting late Monday night that the 49ers had agreed to framework on trades with both teams and that it was up to Aiyuk to decide where he wanted to go. The report specifically noted the Steelers’ previous interest in the Arizona State product, but unwillingness to match the 49ers’ asking price.

That, however, no longer seems to be the case, or at the very least, trade talks between the two sides aren’t completely dead just yet. At this point, it appears to be a matter of not “if” but rather “when” Aiyuk will have a new team.

