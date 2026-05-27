May 11, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) speaks to the media after practice at the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Young quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots saw their tremendous 2025-26 season end unceremoniously, getting thoroughly outclassed by the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

This season, New England will face Seattle again in Week 1 to start the year, and Maye is embracing the opportunity to avenge the Super Bowl loss.

“I think it’s a chance for us to get some extra motivation during training camp, starting off with a bang like that — a chance to get an opponent that left a bad taste in our mouth,” Maye said in a press conference on Wednesday.

“So I think for us, it’s going to really make us work. We’ve got to bring it Week 1 — on the road in a tough environment. They’re going to be hanging their banner, and that’s a part of it. So, it’s going to be interesting, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be a tough task. It’ll be something for us to gain some extra motivation and make training camp better.”

Maye also talked about how much he has learned from the defeat, as tough as it was to endure.

“For me, on the biggest stage, a big game, I had a lot of plays I wish I had back,” Maye said. “And at such a young point in my career where I can still learn so much, first time playing that defense. So, you can learn things and learn about the game. So I think there’s definitely some parts that you maybe throw [away], that I maybe skip, or know that, no, I don’t want to watch that again. But definitely the game, I think you learn so much from mistakes you make yourself.”

Maye finished second in MVP voting las season, and will look to build on all of last season’s success, but he knows it starts with finally getting past Seattle.