By Kevin Harrish on

NFL

The San Francisco 49ers and star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk have been unable to agree on terms of a contract extension that would keep him in San Francisco for the future. And as a result, it sounds like the team is prepared to trade him to a different team if he is willing.

According to a report from Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the San Francisco 49ers have “negotiated the framework” of trades that could send Brandon Aiyuk to either the Cleveland Browns or the New England Patriots.

“The 49ers have negotiated the framework of trades that would send wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the Cleveland Browns or the New England Patriots, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday night,” Maiocco wrote for NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday night.

“Now it’s up to Aiyuk to determine if he will accept the contract terms from either of those franchises, the source said.”

Obviously, this is some pretty significant news in the NFL world, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

We’ll have to see whether or not Aiyuk is able to come to terms with either of those two teams.

