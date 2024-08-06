Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

The San Francisco 49ers and star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk have been unable to agree on terms of a contract extension that would keep him in San Francisco for the future. And as a result, it sounds like the team is prepared to trade him to a different team if he is willing.

According to a report from Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the San Francisco 49ers have “negotiated the framework” of trades that could send Brandon Aiyuk to either the Cleveland Browns or the New England Patriots.

“The 49ers have negotiated the framework of trades that would send wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the Cleveland Browns or the New England Patriots, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday night,” Maiocco wrote for NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday night.

“Now it’s up to Aiyuk to determine if he will accept the contract terms from either of those franchises, the source said.”

Obviously, this is some pretty significant news in the NFL world, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

Love the guy but how he’s approached the whole negotiation annoys me. I don’t want him traded but at this point I’m ready for it all to be over. This should serve the FO notice. Stop waiting till the market changes before starting negotiations. https://t.co/jFsf4639Ut — K-fig (@k_fig_) August 6, 2024

Brilliant move to trade him to 2 different teams https://t.co/db02FSyxLc — Expected wOBA Insider (@EVR551) August 6, 2024

I am crawling back to San Francisco on my hands and knees and hitting FA in 2025 vs these two options. https://t.co/IB2VfsM0Et — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) August 6, 2024

This is what I would leak if I wanted a better offer from the Steelers https://t.co/9vzTNYWT1U — Brian Peacock (@BDPeacock) August 6, 2024

The absolute funniest possible outcome lol https://t.co/yNZQhq23nH — Adam Gretz (@AGretz) August 6, 2024

Now he gets to decide if a couple million a year is worth being banished to football purgatory 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/wadZzbaPA5 — 49ersSpin (@49ersSpin) August 6, 2024

We’ll have to see whether or not Aiyuk is able to come to terms with either of those two teams.

[NBC Sports Bay Area]