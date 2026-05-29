Oct 23, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass during the pregame warmups for their game against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have a familiar face in the building this offseason in Geno Smith, as the veteran quarterback has returned to the franchise that drafted him in the second round in 2013. Smith has had a journeyman career, filled with both plenty of highs and lows, and he’s embracing the chance to rewrite the story of his time with the Jets.

“I mean, that’d be like a story in a movie, right?” Smith said, according to the team’s official the team’s website. “I mean, it’s kind of like one of those superhero movies. But you know, my life is based on reality, and we got to focus on getting better every single day.

“God has blessed me to play in the league this long and to have an opportunity to come back here. I’m very, very grateful for that, because they don’t come too often, these opportunities, you have to cherish them. And that’s the way I look at it . . . I really cherish this opportunity, I really look forward to again just going to practice tomorrow and trying to get better, and that’s the way I’m going to treat this entire year, and the rest of my career.”

Smith believes this Jets unit can come together and really accomplish some things.

“I see a lot of potential in this team. I think [head coach Aaron Glenn] is doing a great job at showing us the vision of what he wants for the team and how he wants us to go out there and play and be Jets.

“For me, as the quarterback of the team, I know that there’s a lot of work to be put in, and so I try to focus on the day to day, just getting better, leading the guys, bringing that energy, that juice to the practice field, so that we can all go out there and execute the plays we need to. And then, as the days go by just continuing to get better and continue to compete. I mean, that’s really all it’s about.”