The New York Knicks routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-83 on Monday to complete a 4-0 sweep in the Eastern Conference Finals. The win, New York’s eleventh in a row, sends the Knicks to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
Star point guard Jalen Brunson was unanimously named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.
“The belief the organization has in me has been amazing,” Brunson said after the game, according to ESPN. “It’s something I don’t take for granted. It’s something not a lot of people get the opportunity to do. It’s an honor to be here, in this city with my teammates. These guys have my back.”
New York forward Karl-Anthony Towns is appreciative of the moment, but knows the team still has a larger goal in mind.
“It’s a magical thing, it’s a historic thing. It’s something New York has been dying for, for a long time. I know how this team works. It’s OK for New York, the fans, us, our families, to enjoy this moment and be jubilant about this. But for us as players, the job is not done.”
The win sets the Knicks up favorably heading into the Finals, as they’ll be well rested for Game 1 on June 3rd, when they’ll travel to take on either the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs.
About Qwame Skinner
Qwame Skinner has loved both writing and sports his entire life. In addition to his sports coverage at Comeback Media, Qwame writes novels, and his debut; The First Casualty, an adult fantasy, is out now.