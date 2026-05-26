May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jose Alvarado (5) help the team lift the trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-83 on Monday to complete a 4-0 sweep in the Eastern Conference Finals. The win, New York’s eleventh in a row, sends the Knicks to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

Star point guard Jalen Brunson was unanimously named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

“The belief the organization has in me has been amazing,” Brunson said after the game, according to ESPN. “It’s something I don’t take for granted. It’s something not a lot of people get the opportunity to do. It’s an honor to be here, in this city with my teammates. These guys have my back.”

New York forward Karl-Anthony Towns is appreciative of the moment, but knows the team still has a larger goal in mind.

“It’s a magical thing, it’s a historic thing. It’s something New York has been dying for, for a long time. I know how this team works. It’s OK for New York, the fans, us, our families, to enjoy this moment and be jubilant about this. But for us as players, the job is not done.”

The win sets the Knicks up favorably heading into the Finals, as they’ll be well rested for Game 1 on June 3rd, when they’ll travel to take on either the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs.