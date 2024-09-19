Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears selected former Washington Huskies star wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick in the draft. He’s had a slow start to his rookie season, but his father seems to think it’s not necessarily his fault.

Through two games, Rome Odunze has just three catches for 44 yards and zero touchdowns.

It’s not exactly an impressive stat line for a top-10 pick, but his father took to social media to show that his son has been open, he just isn’t getting the ball.

James Odunze, the father of the Chicago Bears rookie receiver, re-posted several clips this week that showed his getting open downfield and not getting the ball.

He also directly posted a video that showed Rome Odunze wide open in the end zone against the Tennessee Titans without the ball being thrown to him.

James Odunze didn’t add any commentary, caption or text to his video, but most fans think this is a pretty clear call out of Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

“Rome odunze dad sharing wide open clips of him 2 games into playing with Caleb Williams,” one fan replied.

“James they should’ve kept fields…. that’s a touchdown with fields,” another fan said.

“Doing this week 3 is nasty work, keep it up. Make it about you,” another fan said.

“Unfortunately Caleb is really bad,” another fan said.

“Rome will get his! Let’s not do this after two games please – Rome and Caleb have a lot of football left together,” another fan added.

It seems like there’s some drama brewing in Chicago.

[James Odunze]