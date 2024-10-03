Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams sent shockwaves through the NFL earlier this week when he reportedly requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders.

But while the three-time first-team All-Pro has predominantly been linked to the New York Jets and a reunion with his former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers, that’s not his only potential destination.

Taking to X, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers have expressed interest in acquiring Adams. Per Russini, “There have been discussions and both sides are keeping an open line of communication.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in trading for Davante Adams, according to a source. There have been discussions and both sides are keeping an open line of communication.

Acquiring Adams would certainly make sense for Pittsburgh, which currently lays claim to one of the weaker wide receiving corps in the NFL. Through the first four weeks of the 2024 season, George Pickens leads the Steelers with 20 receptions for 284 yards, with Calvin Austin III ranking second among Pittsburgh wideouts with seven catches for 125 yards in a touchdown.

If Pittsburgh is going to acquire the six-time Pro Bowl selection, however, they’ll have to overcome some steep competition. In addition to the Jets and Steelers, Adams has also been linked to the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers since requesting his trade.

Considering its obvious need, Pittsburgh certainly stands out as an intriguing fit. Following Russini’s report on the matter, many took to social media to weigh in.

