In the days since requesting a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adams is continuing to make his preferred destination clear.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the three-time first-team All-Pro wants to play for the New York Jets. Yet despite his desire to play for Gang Green, Adams is also reportedly OK with potentially being traded to other teams.

“New York is where the Raiders star wants to play after informing the team on Monday he prefers to be traded , multiple sources say,” Rapoport reported. “But Adams has not demanded as much from Las Vegas, and this is not a scenario like [Aaron] Rodgers’ in 2023 when the quarterback informed the Packers he would only play for the Jets.

“In fact, according to sources informed of Adams ‘ thinking, he is open to playing for several other teams.”

The NFL insider went on to list the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers as teams “that either have inquired about the six-time Pro Bowler or are places Adams would be happy landing.”

It’s hardly surprising that there would be a long list of teams lining up to acquire Adams, nor is it surprising that he’d prefer to land with the Jets and reunite with his former Green Bay Packers teammate, Aaron Rodgers. Don’t, however, expect such a move to happen anytime soon, with Rapoport also reporting that a trade won’t likely occur until next week at the earliest.

