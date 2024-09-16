Dave Canales alongside Bryce Young Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) and quarterback Andy Dalton (14) on a time out against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers have perhaps looked like the worst team in all of football through two weeks, scoring just 13 total points in two blowout losses. And going into Week 3, the team made an incredibly hard decision regarding former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

On Monday, reports emerged that the Panthers would be starting veteran quarterback Andy Dalton over Young in the team’s third game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

Young hasn’t performed well at all thus far in his NFL career. Especially thus far this season, where he has failed to throw a touchdown yet on the year and has turned the ball over three times in two games.

With that in mind, the decision shouldn’t be all that surprising. However, immediately after Sunday’s loss, Panthers head coach Dave Canales made it clear that Young was their quarterback, only to flip to benching him less than 24 hours later.

“Bryce is our quarterback,” said Canales in his postgame press conference on Sunday. “We’re just gonna continue to sure up and fix the things we need to fundamentally from a scheme standpoint. All of those things. These are all valuable reps. These are all valuable games. We’ll learn a lot from this game and hopefully, we’ll take another step this week.”

Young has started just 18 NFL games. So there is clearly an argument that he hasn’t gotten enough time, or help, needed to prove himself at the NFL level.

For Young, it has to hurt to hear Canales say publically that you are the team’s quarterback and then reverse course and bench you shortly after.

Maybe Young will get his starting job back at some point later this season. But regardless, fans seem to believe Canales is handling this situation entirely wrong.

