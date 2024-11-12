Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

So far this season, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league. So far, the team has been willing to stick by him despite his struggles, but they did not offer that same commitment this week.

This weekend, the Giants suffered a 20-17 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany on Sunday, falling to 2-8 on the season with the team entering the bye week.

Daniel Jones has been a big reason for the team’s struggles. Through 10 games, Jones has the worst quarterback rating of any quarterback who has started throughout the entire season without getting benched.

All season, Giants head coach Brian Daboll has continually offered confirmation that Jones would remain the team’s starter despite his struggles. But in a rather shocking turn of events, Daboll seems to have changed his tune a bit this week.

During his press conference this week, Daboll declined to directly address whether or not the team would make a change at the quarterback position. Instead, he indicated that the team would continue to evaluate everything, including the quarterback position.

“We’re going to get started on this process here, going back and looking at everything you normally look at in a bye week: schemes, situational stuff, technique, all the things you do in a normal bye week,” Daboll said in a video shared by SNY.

“We’ll evaluate the players, we have a good amount of games to watch, situational review tape, calls, all those types of things. We’ll do that, like we normally do in a bye week, and try to improve in the areas that we need to improve on.”

Obviously, Jones has been disappointing this season.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

We’ll have to see whether or not the team decides to replace him as the starter.

[SNY]