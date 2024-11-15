Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are both having poor seasons. They are third and fourth in the NFC East, respectively.

That doesn’t matter when it comes time for the rivals to take digs at each other, as evidenced by Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Parsons was watching the Thursday night game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders and was impressed with the prowess of Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who began his career with the Giants.

Parsons didn’t hesitate to voice his incredulity that the Giants chose to pay quarterback Daniel Jones over Barkley.

“All jokes aside they giants almost made us believe saquon wasn’t HIM anymore!! That really says a lot!! Daniel jones was paid over saquon! He was worth more to their franchise!! This really says a lot!!” Parsons tweeted on Thursday night.

Fans reacted to the tweet.

“Can you focus on our team bro who gives a [expletive] about the giants or eagles,” one fan responded.

“Going in on the giants while his franchise is in peril lmao,” one fan added.

“FOCUS ON YOUR OWN TEAM MAN!!!!!” one fan added.

“Tell me you no nothing about football without telling me you know nothing about football. Maybe you should just stick to what you’re good at, losing,” one fan added.

“lol what would the giants record be if they kept Saquon? Tracy is playing great anyway,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how Jones responds to the blatant disrespect.