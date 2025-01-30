Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State Buckeyes just earned the most coveted trophy in college football with their defeat of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship. However, things since then haven’t been great in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes were blindsided when they lost their defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to their conference rival Penn State Nittany Lions, where he’ll assume the same role he kept with Ohio State.

Now, it appears that the Buckeyes’ coaching staff may experience even more attrition, making their quest for back-to-back championships more difficult than the Columbus faithful originally anticipated.

“Bears are interviewing Ohio State OL coach Justin Frye for the OL job today. He’s been in the college ranks since 2007 after a playing career at Indiana. Tulane OL coach Dan Roushar also expected to interview for the job. Roushar had a 10-year run as a coach with the Saints,” reported Chicago Bears reported Brad Biggs on Thursday.

It would be a tough loss for the Buckeyes, as their offensive line success after sustaining injuries to multiple star players was critical to their title run. Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Stay away from that franchise til they get new owners. It’s a dumpster fire,” one fan advised Frye on Twitter.

“Great talent developer. Turned an SDSU transfer LT into a likely first rounder, turned a Bama castoff C into a Rimington Award winner, and after his LT went down, he had his LG move over and play there at an all-american level in the playoffs,” one fan added.

“Frye, if you’re listening to this: RUN. Run as far away from the Bears as you can. The only thing they’ll do is (mess) your career up,” someone else added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Buckeyes pivot if Frye bolts.