Jets QB Aaron Rodgers exits the field after being defeated by the Patriots. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers seems to have lost the battle with Father Time.

Rodgers and the Jets are 3-6, despite entering the season expecting Rodgers to be capable of competing at an MVP-caliber level and leading the Jets into a position to compete for a Super Bowl. Fans have been been disappointed with Rodgers, who is posting career-worst numbers in multiple categories, and it seems they aren’t the only ones.

The NFL has decided that showcasing Rodgers in big games isn’t in the best interest of marketing the league anymore. The league has decided to remove the Jets game against the Indianapolis Colts from its nationally televised spot on Sunday night, replacing it with a contest between the Los Angeles Charges and the Cincinnati Bengals.

🚨 WEEK 11 SCHEDULE FLEX 🚨 Bengals vs. Chargers will now be played at 8:20pm ET on NBC. Colts vs. Jets will move to 1pm ET on CBS. pic.twitter.com/ue72zuR5Y9 — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2024

Fans reacted to the shocking decision on social media.

“Good. No one wants to watch the Colts vs Jets in primetime!” one fan said on Twitter.

“Ah man! I wanted to see Aaron Rogers complain that his receivers don’t run the right routes again,” one fan added sarcastically.

“Good Job nobody wants to see to old fogies’ of the league look crazy for 3 hours in a solo game LOL!” one fan added.

“You know it’s time for Aaron Rodgers to retire when the NFL flexes the anointed one’s game,” one fan added.

“A weary nation rejoices,” one fan added.

It’s always tough to see an athlete fall from his or her prime. Hopefully, Rodgers gets the farewell tour around the league that he deserves.