Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears got off to a surprisingly good start for a team that earned the first overall pick in the NFL draft the prior season, but have dropped back-to-back games since returning from their bye week.

Chicago’s most recent outing, a blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals, saw star wide receiver DJ Moore walking off the field while quarterback Caleb Williams was still doing his best to extend the play with his legs. Ultimately, the play ended in an incompletion and wasted down.

Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters after the game that he wasn’t sure why Moore went out of bounds, per Pro Football Talk.

“I’m not sure the exact play but I do know that one play he stepped out of bounds, and I think the side judge threw his hat, he was out, so I believe that’s what happened.

“I have to watch the play specifically but I think that might be the play you’re talking about,” Eberflus said. “I don’t know exact play, what you’re talking about, but somebody did make a comment to me. I have to go back and look at it.”

Moore didn’t comment on the play in a media appearance after the game, but he was asked if the last two games were an indication that Eberflus may have lost the team.

“I want to say no,” Moore said, in an appearance on 670 The Score. “The message yesterday was that we know we’re 4-4 now. It’s just like being 0-0. But you’ve just got to go out there and start stacking wins like we did. And that’s the best thing you can do is win and let the chips fall how they fall after they do so.”

Regardless of his standing in the locker room, if Eberflus can’t things around he may lose the support of ownership.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[PFT, 670 The Score]