New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones made his return to the football field this weekend for a preseason showdown with the Houston Texans after suffering a season-ending ACL injury last season. And it’s safe to say that it did not go exactly the way that he would have hoped, especially at the start.

During the first quarter of the preseason matchup with the Texans, Daniel Jones threw two interceptions – one of which was returned for a touchdown – and nearly had his first passing attempt of the game picked off, as well. Jones did bounce back, leading two scoring drives before leaving the game, but it still was not the best showing from the veteran quarterback, and he offered his reaction after the game.

“Obviously, the first quarter didn’t go how we wanted it,” Jones said according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “A bad decision and a bad throw, I’d like to have that back. We got some things going in the second quarter. Executed, moved the ball. You want to finish with touchdowns, but I was happy with how we responded.”

Jones struggled with his accuracy last season, throwing six interceptions to just two touchdowns before his season-ending injury. We’ll have to see if he can avoid those turnovers this season.

