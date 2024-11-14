Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams have struggled immensely in recent weeks, leading to concerns as to whether Williams is really ready to lead an NFL offense. But despite these worries, Williams still feels the unity within the Bears locker room.

Back-to-back games with the Bears failing to score a single offensive touchdown have resulted in back-to-back blowout losses. It also resulted in a significant change to the coaching staff, as the organization parted ways with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

“I think I got full support from them,” said Williams on Wednesday, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve gotten texts or calls or people coming up to me, with this situation that just happened, coming up to me and saying, ‘We got your back, we’re with you.’ You know, things like that and, ‘Let’s go.’ That kind of mindset and attitude has been what it’s been this past couple days. And that’s kind of what it’s only been.”

Despite the struggles, Williams at least feels as if his teammates have his back. And that is a powerful feeling as he and his teammates look to turn things around against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11.

As for new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, Williams also shared that he hopes he can provide “more explosiveness” into the Bears offense, which would certainly be a welcome sight for Bears fans.

