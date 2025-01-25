Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet and ball cap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are doing everything possible to get the culture fixed after a disastrous season. 2024 started promisingly for the Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, as the Bears came out the gate to a 4-2 start.

Unfortunately, that would be as good as things got in the Windy City, as the Bears finished the season 5-12, not earning their fifth victory until the final game of the season against the Green Bay Packers.

The collapse saw head coach Matt Eberflus lose his job in the middle of the season, the first time the organization has ever fired a head coach during the regular season.

To get things turned around, Chicago hired Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new head coach to help develop their young quarterback. Johnson has since got to work on signing on his staff, and he already has his quarterbacks coach, who he hopes will maximize Williams’s potential.

“Lions assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett will be the Bears quarterbacks coach,” reported Pro Football Talk on Friday evening.

“I had no idea JT was coaching in the league or even on the Lions staff this year,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Respect to JT but I don’t think he had anything to teach Goff anyways,” one fan added, referencing Barrett’s last job working with Jared Goff in Detroit.

“You mean RB coach? That dude sucked at throwing the ball,” one fan said, referencing Barrett’s days with the Buckeyes.

It’ll be interesting to see how Barrett can help Williams improve.