Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in hopes that he could be the answer to their lengthy quarterback struggles over the years. But lately, he has actually been far worse than who he replaced in Chicago.

Williams has been in the midst of some serious rookie struggles. Over the last eight games, all of which the Bears have lost, Williams and the Bears offense have put up just 14.75 points per game.

This includes their latest loss on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, where Williams threw for just 191 yards in a 30-12 loss.

These last eight games actually look far worse when you consider that former Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a 5-3 record in his last eight games in Chicago before being moved in favor of Williams. In those games, the Bears offense averaged 24.5 points per game.

Naturally, many Bears fans took notice of this comparison between Fields and Williams and are now wondering whether the Bears made the wrong move.

“I’m gonna just leave this here,” one Bears fan wrote on X.

“Justin Fields WAS NOT the problem,” wrote another fan. “PERIOD. They “fixed” the wrong “problem!”

Obviously, more goes into an offenses success than just the quarterback. So perhaps this really just shows how the Bears front office didn’t exactly make the improvements neccessary to help Williams in his first year.

However, one could certainly argue that the Bears were perhaps quick in moving on from Justin Fields, who had played respectable football for the Pittsburgh Steelers before being benched in favor of Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson.

Williams still may very well go on to have a great career in Chicago and ultimately turn the organization around in years to come. However, Bears fans have to at least be slightly worried with how the Bears offense has performed over their last eight games…

[Sam Block on X]