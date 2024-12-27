Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (2) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has had plenty of highs and lows thus far throughout his rookie season. But Thursday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks was undoubtedly a dark spot on the year in more ways than one.

Consistency has been a massive struggle for Williams in his first season in the NFL. He notably has four games with over 300 yards passing, but also multiple games behind held under 150 yards passing.

Thursday’s game was the latter for Williams, who wasn’t able to get it going whatsoever on the offensive side of the ball. Not only did he hold the ball too long resulting in bad sacks. But he also struggled with accuracy throughout the game in multiple spots.

In the end, Williams was held to just 122 passing yards. And worse than that, the Bears were held without a single touchdown in the game, losing 6-3 in one of the worst offensive games of the season for both the Seahawks and Bears.

The one thing that Williams had to hang his hat on was a lengthy streak of consecutive pass attempts without an interception, showing his ability to avoid bug turnovers that rookies usually have.

That streak also came to an end in the game, getting intercepted on the final offensive play of the game for the Bears. The total ending for the streak was 353 passes without an interception, which is actually a rookie quarterback record

It sure seems like Williams is a deer in headlights at the moment. And unfortunately, fans are no longer very high on his potential as the Bears quarterback of the future.

“Caleb Williams is 10x worse than Justin Fields,” one Bears fan wrote on X.

“They should’ve traded away the Number 1 Pick & built a monster around Justin Fields,” wrote another.

Obviously, one season is far too soon to give up on someone like Williams who has shown flashes of upside as a rookie at times. But at the moment, it seems like a total reset is needed for him to improve as a player.

The Bears mercifully have just one game left in the regular season, a Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers. So hopefully Williams can end the season on a good note instead and prove that he does have what it takes to help build a winner in Chicago in the future.

