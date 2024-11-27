Credit: The Record

This season has not gone to plan for the New York Jets and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And this seemingly has Rodgers further contemplating his future in the NFL moving forward.

At 40 years of age, it’s perhaps not all that much of a shock that Rodgers may be looking at retirement following the end of the 2024-25 season.

Rodgers has still shown some flashes of the MVP-level he played at so long. But clearly, he is not the same guy physically as he was just a few years ago.

This has led to talk that the Jets may not even want Rodgers back next season even if he does want to continue playing.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers cleared the air about his thought process heading towards the end of the season, saying that everything is on the table for him at this point for next season.

“I feel like I’ve been kind of year to year,” said Rodgers. “Obviously last year getting hurt, my whole focus was trying to get back at the end of the season and then getting back this season. When you are 40 going on 41, you are obviously at the end of your career. If it’s New York (next year), they have to want me to be here. The new GM, new staff, they have to want me to be here with the Jets.

“Body wise, I have to see how I’m feeling. If I want to sign up to go back to the grind. But I feel good, I feel healthy. It’s not as fun when you have to deal with all the rehab time all the time. So if I can stay healthy the rest of the year and play the way I want to play. And everybody feels good about bringing me back, then there is a decision there. But if not, there is all the other options. At this point, I’m open to everything and attached to nothing. It’s a good place to be.”

On paper, there isn’t much more for Rodgers to do in the NFL as a player aside from potentially trying to make one more run at a Super Bowl next year.

He may potentially be better served to do that away from the Jets anyways. But given his inconsistent play this year, it’s certainly fair to question how many teams would even be interested in having Rodgers start for them at this point of his career.

Regardless, Rodgers will look to prove that he has still got it in a Week 13 match against the Seattle Seahawks.

