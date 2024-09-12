Syndication: The Record

The New York Jets suffered an embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of NFL action.

But quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who did not particularly cover himself in glory in his return from last year’s season-ending Achilles injury, wants his team to “R-E-L-A-X” ahead of a Week 2 clash with the Tennessee Titans.

“I think we always gotta stay relaxed,” Rodgers said Wednesday in front of assembled media.

“It’s a long season. I think, at times, people think the season is like you’re out in the prairie or the desert and you’re wandering around trying to find water. It’s more like a nice, slow Bolero, where we’re just swaying with the music and reacting to whatever comes to us and through us, just trying to not get too high with the highs or too low with the lows. The league is a lot different than when I said relax years ago in that there’s just so much more coverage, so much more opportunity for overreaction.”

Whether the Jets take that message or if it’s good for the team remains to be seen.

Oddsmakers currently list the Jets as 3.5-point favorites over the Titans in Nashville. The Titans are coming off a loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

[Jets]